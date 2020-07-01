About F10 Zurich Incubation 2021 ...

F10 is a global innovation ecosystem with offices in Zurich, Singapore, Madrid, Barcelona.

We believe the fastest route to innovation lies in early collaboration between startups, incumbents and investors. Each stakeholder benefits from shared skills, experience and insight.

Today it is joined by a global cohort of influential banks, consultancies, insurers and tech firms.



Who we are looking for:

- International teams/Startups with a prototype in FinTech, RegTech, or InsurTech (Click version or good PowerPoint are ok)

- A real problem has been identified as well as validated and the needs of potential customers are addressed

- Teams of at least 2 full-time members at the start of the program

- Online participation of the program is possible, but at least two of your team members must be present during the six training weeks in Zurich – Switzerland



What we offer

- Six-month program with lessons and workshops broken into six units over 30 days

- Co-Working Space for the six months in the heart of Zurich

- Access to F10 Corporate Partners: SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, the Baloise Group, Julius Bär, Generali Group Switzerland, PwC Switzerland, Raiffeisen, Zürcher Kantonalbank, Capgemini, TX Group, PostFinance and R3 and Mentor network and F10 FinTech Sandbox

- F10 will issue a convertible note in the amount of CHF 200,000 for graduating Startups

- CHF 15’000.– expense reimbursement for each team

- No upfront program fees



Graduation Criteria

- Startup will have developed a working product (MVP)

- Startup has a first customer acquired (minimum one LOI)

- Team has sufficient capacity and skills to execute a POC

- Finances are stable enough to execute a POC

- Company is founded and Business Plan ready to share with investors



Application Timeline

- Feb 21: Application Deadline

- Mar 3: Selection of top 60 Teams

- Mar 23-26: Online interviews for the top 60 Teams

- Apr 2: Selection of top 25 Teams

- Apr 27-28: Top 25 Teams in Zurich for two-day selection process

- May 7: Selection of 15 Teams for Batch VII



Key Program Dates

- Jun 14-25: Masterclass 1 – Customer, Problem, Team, Biz Model

- Jul 19-23: Masterclass 2 – Problem/Solution, Product, Tech

- Aug 23-27: Masterclass 3 – Product/Market, Marketing, Sales

- Oct 4-8: Masterclass 4 – Regulations, Investor Prep, Sales

- Nov 29 - Dec 2: Masterclass 5 – Demo Day more